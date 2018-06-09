Fire guts Westbrook apartment building

Courtesy Bill Smith, via WGME | BDN Courtesy Bill Smith, via WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 9, 2018 11:54 am

WESTBROOK, Maine — No one was injured in a fire that ripped through an apartment building in Westbrook Friday night.

The two story house at 9 North St. was gutted by the fire, reported around 8 p.m. Friday.

Everyone inside the building escaped unharmed, with one woman saying she was at work when the fire happened and her son rescued their cat.

Firefighters sent a rescue team inside the building upon first arrival, believing people may have been inside. After realizing the building was clear, the rescue team came out and firefighters worked on the fire itself.

Sixty-five firefighters from several cities and towns responded to the scene. Westbrook firefighters said the assistance from neighboring departments helped keep the fire from spreading, despite the proximity of nearby homes.

Siding on a house next door melted, and North Street was closed for several hours.

Neighboring houses were closed off Friday night due to power being turned off.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

