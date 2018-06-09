Man dies in Brownfield rollover

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

BROWNFIELD, Maine — A man died after his motor vehicle rolled over in Brownfield Friday evening.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday on Route 5.

Deputies and a reconstruction team spent hours on scene Friday. The male driver died in the accident. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Rescue crews from Brownfield and Fryeburg responded to the scene. Route 5 was closed for several hours before reopening.

Police have not released any cause of the accident. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.

