Moose on the loose in Pittsfield’s Manson Park

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 6, 2018 10:14 am

Updated: June 6, 2018 11:56 am

Pittsfield police are keeping an eye on a moose that has been roaming around Manson Park all morning, the chief said.

“We’ve got a Bullwinkle on the loose,” Chief Peter Bickmore said. “We’ve been dealing with it for the last few hours.”

Someone spotted the moose around 8 a.m., when the animal took the mound at the park’s baseball field, he said. An officer shooed the animal away, Bickmore said, but it has since wandered back and forth between the field and other parts of the large park, which abuts the Sebasticook River in the center of town.

Police have contacted the Maine Warden service, and are keeping an eye on the moose to “make sure he’s not a public safety problem,” Bickmore said.

The animal has been tagged and roams between Pittsfield and Burnham, Bickmore said he was told.

