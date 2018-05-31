Barefoot Augusta man escapes burning apartment building

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 31, 2018 10:15 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta man escaped from his burning apartment building, barefoot, with only the clothes on his back.

Christopher Norton is one of two people being helped by the American Red Cross after being displaced by the fire at his Willow Street apartment on Wednesday afternoon. Norton said he was sleeping when the flames broke out, and that he believes the fire started on his porch.

Augusta fire officials responded to the call on Wednesday for a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters worked to knock down the flames using a tower ladder parked on the next street over.

Fire officials say the multi-unit building is destroyed, but the neighboring homes were saved.

“It was heartbreaking,” Norton said. “It’s not my stuff I was worried about. I was worried about all my son’s stuff, his memories, his changing table, bassinet, changing tables, I had everything and I don’t know what I have now.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

