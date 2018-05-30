Cape Elizabeth catcher wins Gatorade Maine baseball award

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • May 30, 2018 6:31 pm

Senior catcher Brendan Tinsman of Cape Elizabeth High School has been named the 2018 Gatorade Maine Baseball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Tinsman, who will continue his baseball career on scholarship next fall at Wake Forest University, has led Cape Elizabeth to an 11-5 record and the No. 2 seed in Class B South entering postseason.

He was batting .429 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored through the Capers’ first 12 games.

A Rawlings/Perfect Game All-Northeast first-team selection, Tinsman also is a three-time Western Maine Conference all-star and was named to USA TODAY’s 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine first team.

“Tinsman is as five-tool as you can get,” Fryeburg Academy baseball coach Chris Kroski said in a press release. “He hits for average and he hits for power to all parts of the field. He’s got a great arm and every throw is right on the bag.”

Tinsman joins recent Gatorade Maine Baseball Players of the Year Cam Guarino (2017, Falmouth), Trevor DeLaite (2016, Bangor), Zachary Quintal (2015, Marshwood of South Berwick), Ben Greenberg (2014 and 2013, Scarborough), Luke Fernandes (2012, Marshwood), Scott Heath (2011, Westbrook), Matt Verrier (2010, Oxford Hills of South Paris), Chris Bernard (2009, Scarborough), Kyle Stilphen (2008, Gardiner) and Jarrett Lukas (2007, Old Town) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Tinsman is able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program.

