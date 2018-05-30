Maine homeowner chases down alleged burglars

Courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 30, 2018 4:13 pm

Two midcoast men allegedly attempting to burglarize a Harpswell home were thwarted early Wednesday morning when the homeowner reportedly heard them in his basement and gave chase, catching one of the men with the assistance of an EMT who was at a nearby fire station.

Justin Robinson, 29, of Brunswick, and Connor Robinson, 19, of Bath — who are cousins — were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft, according to a release from Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, two residents of a Cundy’s Harbor Road home were awakened by noises coming from their basement, and upon investigation allegedly saw two men running from the home. One of the residents chased the two men and eventually caught him with the help of the EMT.

Brunswick police arrived at the scene to find the suspect being “detained” by the men, Stewart said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Justin Robinson, who was being detained. Connor Robinson, who was not found at the time, later turned himself in at the Brunswick police station.

Both men remain at Cumberland County Jail on Thursday, Connor Robinson held on no bail and Justin Robinson on $1,000 cash bail, according to a jail official.

Both men will be arraigned on Friday.

