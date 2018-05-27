Overcast skies but no rain predicted for Memorial Day

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • May 27, 2018 11:55 am

Updated: May 27, 2018 12:08 pm

Memorial Day will be overcast but rain is not expected to dampen parades honoring Mainers who died serving their country, according to the National Weather Service offices in Caribou and Gray.

Temperatures are expected only to peak in the low- to mid-60s throughout the day as cloud cover remains heavy.

Last Memorial Day, morning skies over Bangor were overcast, but it did not rain as it did in 2016, according to the Bangor Daily News archives.

It will be drab and dreary Monday morning in southern Maine, according to the weather service. The cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the state during the day.

Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 70s throughout the state on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Hurricane Alberto, bearing down on the Florida Gulf Coast, is not expected to impact the weather in Maine.

