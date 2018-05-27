Weather
Weather

Overcast skies but no rain predicted for Memorial Day

    David Pelkey, U.S. Army retired, gets high fives from people lining Main Street Monday morning to watch the Greater Bangor Area 2017 Memorial Day Parade, May 29, 2017.
    Despite the dreary weather, crowds still lined the streets of downtown Bangor for the 2016 Memorial Day Parade, May 30, 2016.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Updated:

Memorial Day will be overcast but rain is not expected to dampen parades honoring Mainers who died serving their country, according to the National Weather Service offices in Caribou and Gray.

Temperatures are expected only to peak in the low- to mid-60s throughout the day as cloud cover remains heavy.

[The best stuff to do in Maine this Memorial Day weekend: May 25-27]

Last Memorial Day, morning skies over Bangor were overcast, but it did not rain as it did in 2016, according to the Bangor Daily News archives.

It will be drab and dreary Monday morning in southern Maine, according to the weather service. The cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the state during the day.

[Where and when to expect heavy traffic in Maine this holiday weekend]

Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 70s throughout the state on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Hurricane Alberto, bearing down on the Florida Gulf Coast, is not expected to impact the weather in Maine.

Comments

