Augusta
May 27, 2018
Augusta

Maine city seeking plans to redevelop historic cotton mill

The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Advocates in the Maine capital are hoping they can find a group to help fund the estimated $3 million cost of restoring the only remaining building of the Edwards mill complex on the Kennebec River waterfront in Augusta.

At one time the cotton mill complex employed thousands of Franco-American immigrants who came to Augusta to create a better life for their families by working in the mill.

A committee has suggested a heritage center, gallery or museum, a visitor’s center, cafe or restaurant.

Centralmaine.com reports that on Thursday a majority of city councilors agreed informally to have city staff put together a request for proposals to redevelop the two-story, 30-by-60 foot, brick structure, now used for storage.

Much of the original mill was destroyed by fire in 1989.

Comments

