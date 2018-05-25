State
May 26, 2018
Maine motorcycle run, hike to honor service members set for Memorial Day weekend

The Associated Press

MILLINOCKET, Maine — A convoy of motorcyclists in Maine will ride from Portland to Millinocket in an annual Memorial Day weekend event meant to honor dead service members from Maine.

The convoy will leave Portland Saturday for Baxter State Park, with all of the motorcyclists carrying stones engraved with the names of service members from Maine who have died while serving. WABI-TV reports the stones will then be carried by hikers during a Sunday event.

This is the fifth year for the annual Summit Project event.

The convoy will stop in Gardiner at 10 a.m., proceed on to Hermon for a stop at noon, and then on to Millinocket.

The public is invited to stand along the route with flags and signage to show support.

