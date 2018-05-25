‘I’m blessed to be here’: Alleged stabbing victim speaks out while suspects on the loose

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Taylor Cairns, CBS 13 • May 25, 2018 3:00 pm

The Standish man who police say was found bloody on the ground from an apparent knife attack in Standish is speaking out about the alleged attack.

Twenty-five-year-old James Fournier of Standish says the incident all started Wednesday morning when he went for a jog.

“I like going for a run to clear my head. I was running down these really nice bike trails behind Colby Drive when I ran across two guys on ATVs,” he said.

He says the guys confronted him and asked him what he was doing there.

“I told them I was just jogging. I tried to take off in the opposite direction and that’s when I was tackled and started to be attacked,” he said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrived to Colby Drive in Standish around noon to find Fournier on the ground bleeding from the attack. They say medics were able to take care of his wounds and he was released on scene.

“It could have been so much worse. One of the medics told me if the cut had been a little deeper, or maybe a little more to one side or the other, I could have lost the nerves in them,” said Fournier.

Fournier, who has a son, says the attack is still fresh in his mind, but he is still thinking positive.

“I’m blessed to be here. You know what I mean? I’m blessed I was able to go home, get stitched up, and I’m glad I’m here today. I was able to see my son the next day. Family over everything,” he said.

Police say the two suspects are still on the loose.

Police say the victim described both suspects are white men in their 30s or 40s. One suspect drove a brown four-wheeler with a brown bandana on his face, and had a dragon tattoo on his left forearm. The other suspect allegedly drove a green four-wheeler, and was wearing dark clothes and work boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

