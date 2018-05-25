Mid-Maine
May 26, 2018
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Farm Bill | Memorial Day | Pigs Buried
Mid-Maine

Gifford’s Ice Cream family patriarch dies at 90

Gabor Degre | File
Gabor Degre | File
Ice cream containers at the Skowhegan-based Gifford's Famous Ice Cream company. The company founder, Randall Gifford, passed away this week at the age of 90.
The Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Maine — The founder of Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream has died at age 90.

Randall Gifford ran a milk business in Connecticut before he and his wife moved to Maine in 1971 to start making ice cream at a small dairy in Farmington. They later moved to another small dairy in Skowhegan, where the ice cream company currently is based.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Randall H Gifford Jr., Founder of Gifford’s Dairy Inc. Randall…

Posted by Gifford's Ice Cream on Thursday, May 24, 2018

The company unveiled a 3,810-square-foot expansion in 2016, and sells 1.7 million gallons of ice cream each year. It also operates seasonal stands in Maine.

A Facebook post from the company says Gifford died surrounded by his family on Monday and that his legacy “will continue to inspire our company and future generations of the Gifford Family.”

A memorial will be held later this summer in Farmington.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like