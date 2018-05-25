Maine shipyard workers to benefit from repeal of travel pay cuts, senators say

Rich Beauchesne | Seacoast Online Rich Beauchesne | Seacoast Online

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • May 25, 2018 1:35 pm

Alongside other senators representing naval shipyard communities, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Angus King announced Thursday the approval of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act by the Senate Armed Services Committee, including a full repeal of the Department of Defense’s reduced per diem policy..

The policy, intended to reduce DoD costs, was criticized for placing an unfair economic burden on traveling shipyard workers, by reducing the per diem rate payable to the worker for each full day away for extended periods of time. According to Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, the policy forced civilian workers, including many at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, to pay out of pocket for meals and incidentals.

In November 2014, the DoD made changes to the Joint Travel Regulations by enacting a 25 percent cut to both the per diem rates for lodging and meals for travel in excess of 30 days, and a 45 percent cut for travel longer than 180 days. The changes to the Joint Travel Regulations were initially made as a way of saving money to meet the demands of sequestration.

With the threat of sequestration resolved for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, concern amounted that the policy was not accomplishing its goal of saving money, and burdened military and civilian employees serving on long-term travel assignments at public shipyards and depots.

The Government Accountability Office found that DoD did not fully assess the administrative costs of implementing the policy nor other potential impacts, such as worker willingness to volunteer for long-term travel assignments.

In January 2016, Naval Sea Systems Command sought a waiver from the policy, citing increased costs greater in magnitude than the intended savings. They also argued that the cuts to the per diem had resulted in a loss in productivity, hurt morale, and created hardships for shipyard workers.

Shaheen and King joined with Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, on the amendment that repeals the November 2014 DoD policy.

“This is a significant victory for shipyard workers in Portsmouth and many more across the country, who make great sacrifices to be away from their families and do rigorous work that enhances our military readiness and fortifies our naval fleet,” said Shaheen. “It’s grossly unfair that because of efforts to cut costs at the DoD, American workers had to pay the price out of pocket. That’s unacceptable. I appreciate the bipartisan support to repeal this policy and will continue that spirit of bipartisanship to ensure this provision becomes law.”

King, I-Maine, said, “The committee’s passage of this legislation is welcome news, as the bill will continue to support good-paying Maine jobs that boost our security at home and abroad.”

Mark Vigliotta, president of the Federal Employees Metal Trades Council on Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, said traveling nuclear submarine work can take anywhere from 6-10 months at a time. Many PNSY workers spend time working in San Diego.

″(That policy) put an undue burden on our travelers,” Vigliotta said, also noting the ripple effect of the diminished per diem rates. “It’s not just putting a burden on the traveler on the road, but it’s putting a burden on your family life at home, too.”

Vigliotta said the full repeal means “that we can actually do our work the way we’ve always done it on the road.”

“We’ve got a lot of trips coming up, and to get the more experienced folks to volunteer for traveling,” he continued. “We’re going to be able to get the projects done the way the Navy needs to get them done, on time and on budget.”

Gary Hildreth, PNSY deputy public affairs officer, said, “Portsmouth Naval Shipyard appreciates the continued support of our Congressional lawmakers in their support of our mission.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced legislation last year seeking the same repeal. In a statement Thursday, Collins said she was pleased the provision she supported was advanced by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I have long worked to reverse this harmful policy, which negatively affects our workers and may increase long-term costs,” she said. “When the highly skilled employees based at PNSY and public shipyards across our country deploy their expertise and perform critical work to maintain our naval fleet far away from their homes and families, they should receive full reimbursement for expenses related to this official government travel. I appreciate the efforts of Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Angus King, and Mazie Hirono on the Armed Services Committee who successfully pushed for our amendment.”

U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-New Hampshire, proposed the repeal in the U.S. House.

“Shipyard workers deserve good pay and benefits,” said Shea-Porter. “In 2014, the Defense Department cut stipends by 45 percent reduction for our shipyard workers who are detailed to the detachment in San Diego. This was unfair, and took money out of the pockets of these hardworking men and women. I am so pleased that this year’s defense policy bill will include my provision to reverse these harmful cuts and will directly raise wages for many shipyard workers.”

The National Defense Authorization Act also approved $161.2 million for infrastructure modernizations at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, including the development of a dry dock super flood basin, improvements to the portal crane rail and the construction of a new consolidated warehouse.

