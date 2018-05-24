Lewiston-Auburn
May 25, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Family announces memorial service for boy drowned in river

Daryn Slover | AP
The Maine Warden Service Dive Team uses a side scan sonar off the front of their dive boat while searching the Androscoggin River between Lewiston and Auburn, Maine, for a missing 5-year-old boy, Friday, April 27, 2018. The water level of the Androscoggin River is three times the level it was when the boy fell into the river Tuesday evening. With high water levels and poor visibility, divers did not enter the water on Friday./Sun Journal via AP)/Sun Journal via AP)
The Associated Press

AUBURN, Maine — The family of a Maine boy swept away by a river current has announced a public memorial service.

The Sun Journal reports the McFarlands returned to Bonney Park in Auburn and thanked the community for their support Wednesday, nearly a month after 5-year-old Valerio McFarland fell into the nearby Androscoggin River.

[Kayaker helps recover body of missing 5-year-old from Androscoggin River]

Valerio went into the river April 24, and his 10-year-old brother Maxim jumped in to try and save him.

Rescuers pulled Maxim from the water before the boy drowned, but Valerio was not seen until his body was recovered about five miles downstream May 15.

The family will hold a memorial service for Valerio on a walking bridge near the park Thursday evening.

The McFarlands say they will work on ways to make the park safer for children.

