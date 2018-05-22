UMaine women’s basketball team signs junior college forward from Slovakia

University of Maine athletics | BDN University of Maine athletics | BDN

May 22, 2018 4:49 pm

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine women’s basketball team has once again signed an international player to its roster. This time, the Black Bears only had to go as far as the Midwest to find her.

Head coach Amy Vachon on Tuesday announced that Alexandra (Alex) Bolozova has signed a National Letter of Intent and will join the program for the 2018-2019 season.

Bolozova is a 6-foot-2 forward from Poprad, Slovakia, who spent the last two seasons at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“Alex is a high character student-athlete who will fit in great with our team,” Vachon said in a news release. “She is a smart player who loves to be physical down low. She comes from a basketball family and is excited to join ours. We are excited for Alex to join us.”

Bolozova spent two seasons at Murray State College, where she appeared in 19 games last season with 15 starts, but had her season ended by an injury. She averaged 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocked shots.

In Slovakia, Bolozova attended national team camps in 2015-2016 and 2014-2015. She graduated high school with a 4.0 grade point average.

She helped guide Murray State to a regional tournament appearance in 2018 and a regional tournament semifinal appearance in 2017.

Bolozova is UMaine’s third signee for 2018-2019. She joins 5-11 guard Doga Alper of Istanbul, Turkey, and 5-8 point guard Rongomai Timson of Hamilton, New Zealand, as additions to the roster.

Bolozova should provide a bit of added experience to a UMaine frontcourt that includes junior starter Fanny Wadling (6.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and sophomores Maeve Carroll (1.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg), Kira Barra and Kat Williams.

The Black Bears lost a solid backup post player with the graduation of Kirsten Johnson (2.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and also had junior guard Julie Brosseau (11.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.2 assists per game) decide to transfer. She will attend Utah.

Bolozova’s participation at UMaine is contingent upon her acceptance by the university and compliance with NCAA initial eligibility guidelines.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.