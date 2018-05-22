Restaurants
Lewiston hot dog stand featured in People magazine

Simones' Hot Dog Stand in Lewiston has been featured in this week's edition of People magazine.
Owners Jim and Linda Simones say they got a call from someone at People who told them they were doing a special report on the best hot dog stands in every state.

In Maine, People says that Simones’ is number one.

The owners say this is a real honor, and say they’re excited that their restaurant will be in magazines all across America.

