Baseball
May 21, 2018
Baseball Latest News | Poll Questions | Concussions | Maine Media College | Boston Red Sox
Baseball

Swarthmore tops USM to advance to title round in NCAA Division III baseball regional

By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Swarthmore College (Pa.) advanced to the championship round of the NCAA Division III New York Regional as Charles Levitt snapped a 6-6 tie with a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning and scored an insurance run on a Cole Beeker single to lead the Garnet past the University of Southern Maine 9-6 at Falcon Park in Auburn, New York, on Saturday.

The Garnet’s 13th straight win improved their record to 36-9. They are 3-0 in the tournament.

USM fell to 29-14, 2-1 in the tournament, and the Huskies have to play an elimination game late Sunday evening against SUNY-Cortland, the host school.

SUNY-Cortland squandered a 9-1 lead in the final two innings before eliminating Baldwin Wallace University (Ohio) 10-9 in 11 innings.

On Saturday, USM scored a pair of seventh-inning runs to tie the game 6-6.

But A.J. Liu started the decisive eighth-inning rally when USM closer Jake Dexter hit him with a pitch. Levitt then tripled past a diving USM outfielder.

Beeker singled sharply down the first base line to score Levitt before being sacrificed to second, advancing to third on a fly ball and scoring on Jaren Gillen’s base hit.

USM had tied it in the seventh when Zach Quintal was hit by a pitch, Andrew Hillier, Dexter and Tanner Laberge followed with singles and Andrew Olszak hit a sacrifice fly.

The Huskies built a 4-1 lead with single runs in the second and third innings and two more in the fourth.

Two infield errors produced the second-inning run; singles by Dexter and Olszak and Devin Warren’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the third and a walk, Kyle Heath’s double, Quintal’s RBI groundout and Hillier’s RBI single made it 4-1 in the fourth.

But back-to-back homers by Gillen and Coleson Hebble in the bottom of the fourth off Gage Feeney cut the lead to 4-3 and Swarthmore took the lead in the fifth at the expense of Colton Lawrence and Dexter on an RBI single by Beeker and a run-producing wild pitch.

Liu singled home a sixth-inning run to expand the lead to 6-4.

Liu, Levitt, Beeker, Jackson Roberts, Conor Elliott and Gillen each had two hits for the winners and Jack Corkery picked up the win in relief with 2 2/3 innings of no-hit shutout relief.

Hillier and Dexter had two hits apiece for USM.

USM had advanced to the winners bracket game with a 1-0 win over Salisbury University (Md.) on Friday as Ben Lambert and Dexter teamed up on a seven-hitter and Quintal doubled home a seventh-inning run.

Lambert struck out seven and walked two over 7 2/3 innings before Dexter pitched the final 1 1/3, not allowing a hit and striking out two.

USM managed just three hits. Scott Ardoin had three hits for Salisbury.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like