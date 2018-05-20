Former president Bush to return to Maine for first time since ailment, Barbara’s death

Jack Gruber | AP Jack Gruber | AP

The Associated Press • May 20, 2018 3:21 pm

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush is expected to arrive at the family’s Kennebunkport compound on the Maine coast.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tells WGME-TV the 93-year-old former president is expected to arrive Sunday.

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, was hospitalized last month with a blood infection after the death of his wife Barbara.

