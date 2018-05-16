Hampden Academy softball team gets much-needed victory over Bangor

Wendy Watkins | BDN Wendy Watkins | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 16, 2018 7:45 pm

BANGOR — Hampden Academy softball coach Matt Madore pointed out that his six seniors had never beaten Bangor.

But now they have and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Needing valuable Heal points to climb into a playoff spot in the Class A North standings, the Broncos received a complete-game six-hitter from junior Sydney Hatch and two hits and two runs scored from freshman first baseman Libby Hughes to edge Bangor 5-4 on Wednesday.

The Broncos, who began the day in ninth place, one spot out of the playoffs, improved to 5-6 with their third straight win and fourth in their last five games.

Bangor, which was in seventh, is now 4-7.

“This is going to really help us,” said Hughes, who singled and scored in the second inning and tripled and scored in the fourth. “We knew if we beat them, we would move up but, if we lost, it would hurt us.”

“This was a huge win. We played real well,” said Madore.

The Broncos surged out to a 4-1 lead before Bangor rallied to tie it with a three-run fourth inning.

Hampden pushed across the game-winning run in the fifth when Brooklynn Scott walked, Emily Dysart singled and Scott scored on Hatch’s groundout.

Hatch struck out four and walked three and stranded the tying run at third in the seventh by registering a game-ending strikeout.

Bangor’s Madi Drake scorched a one-out line drive to center in the bottom of the seventh that glanced off the center fielder’s glove for a two-base error. Drake moved to third on a fly ball to right before Hatch struck out the last hitter.

“I’m definitely happy with the win,” said Hatch. “[Giving up six hits] isn’t too bad. I just had to keep throwing.”

“She hit her spots well,” said Bangor sophomore pitcher-catcher Morgan-Carter Moulton, who had one of the six hits, a first-inning single.

“She jammed some of our hitters,” said Bangor coach Don Stanhope. “She came inside on our hands a bit and we didn’t adjust.”

Hampden took a 1-0 lead in the first when Bailey Anderson tripled and scored on a passed ball.

Bangor tied it in the bottom of the first when Gabby Gonzales walked, Moulton singled and Drake hit a sacrifice fly.

HA regained its one-run lead in the second when Hughes singled, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on another passed ball.

Starting catcher Moulton had pitched the first two innings but was put behind the plate in the third to stem the passed balls. Lexi Cunningham came on to pitch after starting at second base.

The Broncos made it 4-1 in the fourth.

Hughes belted a lead-off triple and remained at third when Samantha Ouellette reached on a fielder’s choice on which nobody was retired.

Erin Mitchell, the eighth hitter in the order, followed with a two-run single.

“The [bottom] of the lineup has been pulling through when we need them lately,” said Hatch.

“[Mitchell] hit a home run in our last game. She has gotten some key hits the last two games that have made the difference for our team,” said Madore.

But the Rams answered with three in the bottom of the fourth on Lindy Bezgembluk’s base hit, a walk, Rowan Andrews’ two-out RBI single and Cunningham’s two-run single.

Like Hughes, Anderson also tripled and singled for Hampden. Dysart contributed a pair of singles.

Cunningham and Bezgembluk each had two singles for Bangor.

“It was a good softball game,” said Stanhope.

