Connecticut man sentenced to 25 years after massive 2016 drug bust

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 16, 2018 5:42 pm

A Connecticut man arrested in 2016 as part of what police said at the time was one of the largest crack cocaine seizures in the state was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland to 25 years in federal prison.

Erick Adams, 40, of Taftville, Connecticut, pleaded guilty on June 2, 2017, to a drug conspiracy charge, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release. Adams was also charged with being an armed career criminal in possession of firearms.

Adams and his co-conspirators sold crack, cocaine and heroin in Biddeford between December 2014 and January 2016, prosecutors said. He also used a storage unit to store drugs and guns, they said.

On Jan. 6, 2016, law enforcement agents arrested Adams and Todd Milliken of Biddeford, at a Saco hotel room and seized about 103 grams of crack, 33 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of heroin, and $26,000 in cash.

The next day, they seized 685 grams of crack, 69 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of heroin, and four handguns from the storage unit.

At the time, Adams had multiple prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms, they said.

At his arraignment in April 2016, prosecutors said Adams was a “known drug dealer and long-standing target of investigation.” In 2013, he was arrested twice in Rhode Island in possession of illegal narcotics and significant amounts of cash.

