Police searching for former HS sports star accused of domestic violence

By Elizabeth Dinan, Portsmouth Herald • May 16, 2018 4:01 pm

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — A former high school star athlete, who became a crack-addicted bank robber, Jamie Pointer is wanted by police for 10 domestic violence crimes.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police Lt. Michael Maloney said Pointer, 32, with a last known address of 114 Ledgewood Drive, is wanted for four counts of domestic violence simple assault, felony second-degree assault, two counts of criminal threatening, two counts of false imprisonment and a charge of criminal mischief. Maloney said the charges allege Pointer committed the crimes against a female victim on the evening of May 13 and into the morning of May 14.

He said after a warrant was drafted to arrest Pointer, he has not been located.

Pointer served a prison sentence prison for robbing the Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank in Portsmouth, then attempting to get away on a stolen bicycle. In September 2014, while in the men’s state prison, he told the Portsmouth Herald “maybe five minutes of planning” went into the botched bank robbery, during which he was handed one hundred $1 bills. He’d been a three-sports star at Portsmouth High School, was being courted by college teams, but let it slip away to drugs and alcohol, he said.

When Pointer was arraigned for the bank robbery, he apologized to family, coaches and teachers who had supported him. While in prison, he told the Herald he wanted his life to be “a story of redemption,” explaining he planned to return to Portsmouth, continue his education and serve as a role model.

Anyone with information about Pointer’s whereabouts is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (603) 436-2145.

Anonymous tips can be left with Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199, online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading “P3 Tips” app through Apple or Android and enter Portsmouth in the location. Rewards are paid by Seacoast Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrests and convictions.

