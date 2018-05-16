10 things to know in national news for Wednesday

Frank Augstein | AP Frank Augstein | AP

The Associated Press • May 16, 2018 1:00 am

Here’s your early look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. North Korea threatens to cancel U.S. summit

Pyongyang cancels a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatens to scrap a historic summit next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over military exercises between Seoul and Washington.

2. Why Gaza hospitals are struggling to cope with high casualty toll

Patients with gunshot wounds filled wards and hallways in Gaza’s under-equipped and overwhelmed main hospital, with dozens still waiting in line for surgery a day after Israeli soldiers shot and killed 59 Palestinians and wounded hundreds in mass protests on the Gaza border.

3. Here’s where primary voters are picking candidates

Tuesday’s primary elections will begin to settle swing state Pennsylvania’s chaotic congressional landscape after a court fight ended with redrawn districts just three months ago. Pennsylvania primary voters will also decide the fate of President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate.

4. Who picked up support from Senate and nears confirmation

President Donald Trump’s CIA nominee appeared to be on a path toward confirmation as she picked up support from key Democrats Tuesday and toughened her public stance against harsh interrogation.

5. Judge rules special counsel has authority to prosecute Manafort

Special counsel Robert Mueller was working within his authority when he brought charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a federal judge in Washington ruled.

6. Why Facebook is better at policing nudity than hate speech

Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks on Facebook is more challenging than weeding out other types of unacceptable posts because computer programs still stumble over the nuances of human language, the company reveals.

7. Where a ban on coal has been struck down

A federal judge in California struck down the city of Oakland’s ban on coal shipments at a proposed cargo terminal, siding with a developer who wants to use the site to transport Utah coal to Asia.

8. Why author Tom Wolfe was “a magician” with words

Tom Wolfe, who died Monday at age 88, was a rule breaker and traditionalist and a man of other contradictions. Wolfe’s friend and fellow “New Journalist” Gay Talese said: “He’d take you out for a spin and after a while you’d wonder if he knew where he was headed. But he always knew exactly where he was headed.”

9. How legal sports betting could be refereed

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, states are already moving quickly to enact their own laws, with some legislators wanting fans to be able to place wagers by the time football season starts this fall.

10. Whose appearance at royal wedding remains in doubt

Thomas Markle, the father of royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle, has been quoted as saying he will not attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry this week after suffering a reported heart attack amid the intense media interest around the nuptials.

