Nation
May 16, 2018
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | Missing Boy Found | Protesters Arrested | Abortion
Nation

Maine among 20 states backing lawsuits by family planning groups against Trump

Brennan Linsley | AP
Brennan Linsley | AP
In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, pro-choice counter-protesters hold signs supporting a woman's right to choose abortion, as nearby anti-abortion activists held a rally in front of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains in Denver. On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, two major organizations that promote birth control, including Planned Parenthood, filed lawsuits in federal court seeking to block the Trump administration from shifting national family planning policy in a conservative direction that would stress abstinence and potentially limit counseling for adolescents. Attorneys general in 20 states, including Maine, are backing the lawsuit.
The Associated Press
Updated:

LOS ANGELES — Twenty attorneys general are challenging Trump administration rule changes they say will reduce access to family planning services.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday that the president is playing politics with patients by changing rules that would shift federal family planning funds toward organizations that stress abstinence.

The AGs filed a brief supporting lawsuits filed in Washington two weeks ago by Planned Parenthood groups in Wisconsin, Ohio and Utah, and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association.

The lawsuits target proposed rule changes for about $260 million in family planning funds.

The supporting brief was also signed by prosecutors in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like