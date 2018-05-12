Maine couple whose son died of rare genetic disorder gets new home

Ioanna Raptis | York County Coast Star Ioanna Raptis | York County Coast Star

By Shawn P. Sullivan, York County Coast Star • May 12, 2018 9:58 am

Related Stories Maine boy is one of 12 humans known to have rare genetic disorder

WELLS, Maine — Charles and Shannon Carter say that they find it comforting to know that Habitat for Humanity York County built their new home with their son, Dakota, in mind.

During the house’s construction in February, Dakota, a 10-year-old who loved playing outdoors, listening to music, spending time with his brother, and watching sports on TV with his father, passed away due to complications associated with a rare genetic disorder. On Sunday, May 6, the Carters and their son, Jordan, 6, gathered with family, friends, town officials, and Habitat for Humanity’s administrators, board members, and volunteers for a bittersweet celebration of the home’s completion.

“I hope that as the Carters live in this home, they’ll feel all the love that went into it,” Amy Nucci, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity York County, said at the outset of the event.

The Carters have lived in an apartment in York for the past 10 years. They’re expected to close on their new, energy-efficient, three-bedroom home on Quarry Road next week and start moving in soon afterward.

“It’s very bittersweet, leaving the place where Dakota grew up and going to a new place without him,” Shannon Carter said during an interview on Wednesday. “But we’re excited. We know Dakota will be with us. Jordan’s excited.”

At the open house on Sunday, the Carters expressed gratitude to Habitat for Humanity and to everyone else who was involved in the construction of their home. They acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the occasion but expressed confidence that Dakota was “watching over us today with a smile.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, we are so thankful to the Habitat of Humanity of York County,” Shannon Carter told everyone gathered in their new basement for the ceremony. “The support, patience and all-around love you’ve shown will never be forgotten. You have no idea how much our family thanks you for your time and effort.”

At the open house, Doug Fraser, the chair of Habitat’s board of directors, described the process that the organization follows when building a home. A site needs to be selected. Permits and other paperwork must be put in order. A family is chosen to live in the house. Funds are raised. Donations of supplies are sought. Volunteers are gathered. Then the building begins.

“It’s a real team effort,” Fraser said. “It’s work, but when you’re working for a really good cause, it just doesn’t seem like work.”

Fraser addressed the volunteers in the audience, those he described as “terrific, terrific people” who helped the project along in any number of ways.

“We wouldn’t be in this house without people like you,” he said.

Jack Rodie served as the site supervisor for the project. He told the audience that he was in that very basement just a mere six or seven weeks ago, chipping away at four inches of ice with a jackhammer.

“This was a tough one,” Rodie said of the construction. “Mother Nature did not cooperate and give us a break the entire time we were doing this.”

But Old Man Winter was no match for Habitat’s crew.

“In this process, we tend not to just build a house, but to build a whole community that is dedicated to making the house happen,” he said, recognizing a few key volunteers he described as his right-hand people. “Let’s continue to build more in the future.”

The ceremony included moments of spirituality. Rock My Soul — a choir that Dakota enjoyed seeing in concert, as his nurse is one of the singers — performed two songs, prompting members of the audience to clap and sing along. The Carters were presented with a new Bible, which had first passed through the hands of everyone in attendance. Rev. Linda Hirst, of the First Parish Federated Church in South Berwick, blessed the home.

“May God bless this house,” Hirst said. “Bless all who will enter its doors. Bless all who will be within its walls and sleep under its roof. May it be a place of refuge and peace. May hope and love live here. May memories and dreams dwell here. May the pictures on the walls remind us all of who and what is important. May Shannon and Charlie and their family and friends who enter this house know joy here.”

J.B. Marchesseault served as the Carters’ advocate through the entire process and introduced them at the ceremony.

“What a joy to be here today,” Marchesseault said. “I love Habitat. I think of it as love in action . . . It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the Carters.”

Beth Doty, the chair of Habitat’s Family Service Committee, presented the Carters with two quilts made by volunteer Jane Lovejoy — one for Jordan, and one to the family in Dakota’s memory.

Robert Gunter, the chair of Habitat’s Resource Development Committee, presented Jordan with three tickets to catch a Portland Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field on July 15. Jordan also received a gift basket from the Boston Red Sox.

Town Manager Jonathan Carter officially welcomed the Carters to Wells and presented them with the keys to their new home.

After the ceremony, guests explored the house and enjoyed pieces of cake.

The Carters’ home is the 28th one that Habitat for Humanity York County has built in the region. The project had many major sponsors, and several area businesses donated funds, materials, and services. A pamphlet distributed at the open house featured the names of so many volunteers and contributors that it took up four pages.

All Habitat homeowners contribute a minimum of 400 hours of “sweat equity,” working on the construction of their homes and the homes of others, according to Nucci. They also participate in educational programs designed to strengthen the entire family and help to ensure their success as new homeowners. New homeowners make monthly payments on an affordable mortgage, which in turn go toward the building of more Habitat homes in York County.

Habitat for Humanity York County will build its 29th home on Kirk Street in Springvale this fall. “A Walk to Raise the Roof in Springvale” will be held to raise funds for the project this summer. To request more information, or to get involved in the Springvale project, call (207) 985-4850 or visit online at www.habitatyorkcounty.org.

Habitat for Humanity York County, the local affiliate of Habitat International, was incorporated in 1985 as a non-profit builder of affordable homes in partnership with low-income families, community volunteers, and local businesses.

“Our mission is to work towards the elimination of poverty housing and homelessness in York County and to stir the hearts and minds of others to take action on this issue,” Nucci said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Shannon Carter was asked what she likes best about her new home.

“All of it,” she said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.