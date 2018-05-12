One dead after house fire in Turner

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 12, 2018 9:34 am

A Turner man is dead after a fire broke out at his home Friday night, and while crews are investigating the fire’s cause, neighbors are sharing heartbreak for the loss of a military veteran.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says 69-year-old Daniel Chabot was the sole victim in Friday’s fire at 32 Snell Hill Road in Turner. Chabot was home alone when flames broke out; officials say his wife arrived at the home before firefighters did, but due to the heavy smoke in the house, Chabot died before his wife or crews could reach him.

Chabot’s body was recovered in the bedroom, which was where officials say the fire started.

While the fire was contained to one room, the smoke damage is extensive throughout the house.

The fire marshal’s office says Chabot’s wife tried to get into the home before firefighters arrive, but it was too dangerous for her and another resident to enter the home.

Neighbors say that Chabot was a retired military veteran, with a passion for gardening.

Kathy Woodward watched the flames from her home, and saw as fire trucks poured down Snell Hill Road.

She says the neighborhood lost a man with a heart of gold.

“We’ve been here almost 20 years, and it seems that the street has had its fair share of tragedies,” Woodward said. “But we just pull together and do the best we can for our neighbor.”

Officials are investigating both a cause of the fire and cause of death.

