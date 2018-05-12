Sen. King urges UMPI graduates to ‘be honest even if it hurts’

Anthony Brino | BDN Anthony Brino | BDN

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • May 12, 2018 4:21 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — One hundred and seventy students graduated from the University of Maine Presque Isle Saturday, leaving with life advice from U.S. Senator Angus King.

On a sunny, mild spring day, UMPI graduates received diplomas for degrees ranging from biology to education to athletic training, with future plans including medical school, master’s degree programs and teaching careers in K-12 education.

Among the graduates were Jessica and Christopher Morley, a married couple of 16 years who took a non-traditional path to higher education while raising four children. Jessica earned a degree in social work with a minor in psychology; Christopher graduated in December with a business degree in accounting. Jessica is now headed to the University of New England’s social work master degree program while Christopher is searching for positions in business.

Before receiving their diplomas, UMPI graduates and their families listened to Maine’s Independent senator offering a commencement speech he titled “10 things I wish someone had told me when I was graduating.”

