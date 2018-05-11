UMaine baseball team earns key America East doubleheader sweep over Albany

May 11, 2018 8:20 pm

Jeremy Pena laced a two-run triple with two out in the eighth inning on Friday afternoon, giving the University of Maine the margin of victory in a 6-5 win over the University at Albany in the first game of an America East baseball doubleheader at Albany, N.Y.

The Black Bears (16-29, 10-10 AE) completed the sweep, cranking out 15 hits in the night cap en route to a 12-5 victory.

In the opener, UMaine overcame seven walks and hit batsman by their four pitchers. Connor Johnson (2-2) earned the win with two innings of three-hit, two-run relief. Starter John Arel went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and three runs with five strikeouts, but also walked five.

Zach Winn earned his first save with a scoreless ninth inning during which he gave up one hit and fanned two.

Pena added a single to his day, while Hernen Sardinas stroked a run-scoring double and two singles among UMaine’s nine hits and recorded a steal of home. Danny Casals jacked a solo home run and a sacrifice fly.

Matt Codispoti paced the Great Danes (18-24, 8-12 AE) with two singles and an RBI. Connor Powers knocked in two runs with a triple to support relief loser Brendan Smith (3-4), who was touched up for three hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Starter John Clayton pitched six innings of six-hit, three-run ball and departed prior to UAlbany’s two-run sixth that tied the game 3-3.

In Game 2, Christopher Bec drove in three runs with three hits, including a two-run double and an RBI single, to spearhead the attack.

Sardinas (RBI) and Casals each doubled and singled, while Pena, Cody Pasic (RBI) and Brandon Vicens singled twice each.

Cody Laweryson (2-3) picked up the win with 3 1/3 innings of seven-hit, four-run ball.

Patrick Lagravinese and Marc Wagenstein each slammed a two-run homer and a single to lead the Great Danes. Chris Turco provided a solo shot.

The Black Bears scored six runs in the first against losing pitcher Dominic Savino (7-4). Key hits included Sardinas’ RBI double, a run-scoring single by Bec and Pasic’s RBI single.