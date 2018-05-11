New England
May 12, 2018
Woman whose Great Danes were seized faces little jail time

Elizabeth Frantz | AP
In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Christina Fay of Wolfeboro attends District Court at the Carroll County Superior Courthouse in Ossipee, New Hampshire. Fay was found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion. A judge sentenced her as little as a month in jail on animal cruelty charges if she undergoes counseling.
The Associated Press
Updated:

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire — A judge says a woman found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion could serve as little as a month in jail on animal cruelty charges if she undergoes counseling.

The judge followed the prosecution’s recommendation Friday for a 12-month sentence for 60-year-old Christina Fay but suspended all but three months. A hearing will be held next month to discuss a counseling plan for Fay and the possibility of further lowering her jail time.

Fay also will have to reimburse the U.S. Humane Society for taking care of 75 Great Danes. The amount and a dog placement plan have yet to be determined. Prosecutors said it will cost $1.8 million to care for the dogs since they were seized last June.

Fay didn’t speak in court.

