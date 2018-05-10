High school tennis seeds, results; local golf, Little League results; harness racing starters

May 10, 2018 9:35 pm

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

State singles tournament

Region 1

Northern Maine

At Caribou High School

Boys

1. Parker Deprey (Caribou), 2. Andre Daigle (Presque Isle), 3. Alec Cyr (Caribou), 4. Brandon Sytulek (Van Buren), 5. Gabe Rand (Caribou), 6. Niko Naranja (Fort Kent), 7. Nolan Porter (Houlton), 8. Jonathan Blanchette (Fort Kent)

Girls

1. Gabrielle Marquis (Caribou), 2. Ashley Matlock (Caribou), 3. Hailey Holmquist (Caribou), 4. Sarah Pelletier (Fort Kent), 5. Rebecca Mooers (Houlton), 6. Hana Boucher (Presque Isle), 7. Cassidy Lovley (Fort Kent), 8. Tiffany Morrow (Van Buren)

Region 2

Eastern Maine

At Bangor High School

Boys

1. Zachary Flannery (Hampden Acad.), 2. Elliot Small (Hampden Acad.), 3. Dennis Stewart (Bangor), 4. Eli Jolliffe (Belfast), 5. Dat Duong (Lee Acad.), 6. Kaito Fang (George Stevens Acad.), 7. Norman Jodrey (Ellsworth), 8. Drake Janes (MDI), 9. Matt Sforza (Hermon), 10. Kazuyuki Kawashima (Foxcroft Acad.), 11. Trevor Dugal (Brewer), 12. Connor Lee (Bangor)

Girls

1. Crystal Bell (John Bapst), 2. Natalie Tilton (Mattanawcook Academy), 3. Haley Donovan (Calais), 4. Elise Linn (Hampden Academy), 5. Eleanor Bridgers (MDI), 6. Cecilia Foccardi (Calais), 7. Miriam Nelson (Ellsworth), 8. Lindsay Nevin (George Stevens), 9. Alex Allain (Hermon), 10. Emily Witham (Orono), 11. Lilli McCormack (Piscataquis), 12. Becca Johnson (John Bapst)

Region 3

Central Maine

Girls

At Mount Ararat School, Topsham

1. Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Acad.), 2. Anna Parker (Brunswick), 3. Samantha Saulter (Waterville), 4. Lauren Bourque (Messalonskee), 5. Emily Harris (Lincoln Acad.), 6. Gabby Simmons (Oceanside), 7. Eleanor Hodgdon (Erskine Acad.), 8. Lea Scrapchansky (Brunswick)

Region 4

Western Maine

At Lewiston High School

Boys

1. Caden Smith (Lewiston), 2. Ben St. Laurent (Lewiston), 3. Joe Crandall (Mt. Blue), 4. 4. Sam Flechette (Lewiston), 5. Chris Marshall (Mt. Blue), 6. Kobe Tibbetts (Madison), 7. Mackenzie Creamer (Hall-Dalel, 8. Micah Charrette (Maranacook)

Girls

1. Abby Svor (Lewiston), 2. Katrina Mason (Carrabec), 3. Julia Svor (Lewiston), 4., Madelyn Dwyer (Maranacook), 5. Nora Conrad (Winthrop), 6. Maeve Hickey (Mt. Blue), 7. Emma Wadsworth (Lewiston), 8. Roslynn Wailus (Lewiston)

Region 5

Southern Maine

Boys

At South Portland High School

1. Nick Forester (Falmouth), 2. Declan Archer (Kennebunk-Wells), 3. Alex Klemperer (Falmouth), 4. Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete), 5. Jacob Greene (Waynflete), 6. Quinn Clarke (Portland), 7. Aiden Treutel (Cheverus), 8. Clay Canterbury (Freeport), 9. Stephen Sepulveda (Windham), 10. Caleb Richard (Thornton Acad.), 11. Shepard Shutkin (Yarmouth), 12. Weston Goodwin (Freeport), 13. Alexander Hanson (Cape Elizabeth), 14. Joshua Soucy (NYA), 15. John Kovarik (Portland), 16. Matthew Ray (Falmouth), 17. Nick Wagg (Waynflete)

Girls

At Deering High School, Portland

1. Rosemary Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells), 2. Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells), 3. Izzy Evans (Greely), 4. Meredith Kelley (Falmouth), 5. Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth)6. Anastasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus), 7. Jocelyn Bolt (Gorham), 8. Katie Gilman (Cape Elizabeth), 9. Lauren Paradise (Portland), 10. Abby Ricker (Scarborough), 11. Emma Nassif (Thornton Acad.), 12. Sarah Fallon (Falmouth), 13. Sarah McKnight (Gorham), 14. Sarah Mariski (Maine Girls’ Acad.), 15. Isabel Berman (Cape Elizabeth), co-16. Elliana Budri (Cheverus), co-16. Alston Armstrong (Falmouth), co-17. Afton Morton (NYA), co-17. Cordelia Perry (Thornton Acad.)

TEAM MATCHES

Girls

Waterville (8-0) 5, Brewer (3-5) 0

(Wednesday) Singles: Sammi Saulter (W) def.Lana Sabbagh 6-0, 6-2, Maggie Brock (W) def. Mckenna Porter 6-0, 6-0, Clio Bazakas (W) def. Riley Curtis 6-2, 6-0; doubles: Sofie Weston-Inga Zimba (W) def. Julia Cummings-Abby Bennett 6-0, 3-6 (10-6), Nora Greene-Lauren Smith (W) def. Grace Brydges-Lauren Linscott 6-2, 6-1

Old Town (1-4) 3, Washington Acad. (0-8) 2

(Wednesday) Singles: Megan Grindle (OT) def. Cameryn Farnsworth 8-5, Hope Dorr (OT) def. Maggie Hood 8-4, Kate Sones (WA) def. Kyra Armitage 8-0, doubles: Sage Phillips-Hannah Swedberg (OT) def. Kisten Kilton-Taylor Bridges 8-3, Marlince Baminggen-Michon Whitney (WA) def. Izzy Ward-Taylor Sullivan 8-3

Caribou (7-0) 5; Fort Kent (3-1) 0

Singles: Gabrielle Marquis (C) def. Sarah Pelletier (FK) 8-1, Ashley Matlock (C) def. Cassidy Lovley (FK) 8-1, Hailey Holmquist (C) def. Sydni Pelletier (FK) 8-2; doubles: Madison Stratton/Ciara Richards (C) def. Autumn Bouchard/Isabel Charette (FK) 8-1, Samantha Tourk/Kyra Thibeault (C) def. Hannah Daigle/Alexis Lovley (FK) 8-2.

Piscataquis 4, Dexter 1

Singles: Lilli McCormack (P) def. Jayna Robinson 8-1, Madelyn Crosby (P) def. Bella Adam 8-1, Shanoah Hia (P) def. Aino Rudloff-Eastman 8-0: doubles: Cali Turner-Taylor Marson (P) def. Olivia Peakes-Abby Wakefield 8-2, Shannon O’Roak-Savanna Tilley (D) def. Brooke Kujamski-Alison Quimby 9-8 (7-3)

Caribou (8-0) 5, Fort Kent (3-2) 0

Singles: Gabrielle Marquis def. Sarah Pelletier 8-1, Ashley Matlock def. Cassidy Lovley 8-1, Hailey Holmquist def. Sydni Pelletier 8-0; doubles: Madison Stratton-Ciara Richards def. Autumn Bouchard-Isabel Charette 8-0, Samantha Tourk-Kyra Thibeault def. Alexis Lovley-Kailee Guimond 8-2

Boys

Waterville (8-0) 4, Brewer (6-2) 1

Washington Acad. (4-5) 3, Old Town (2-3) 2

Singles: Caleb Braley (OT) def. Greg Moulton 8-4, Jakub Figel (WA) def. Jay Theriault 8-3, Che Lindo (WA) def. Dillon Leland 8-1, doubles: Blake Daigle-Brady Georgia (OT) def. Ian Squire-Gilbert Koibus 8-5, Zach Chin-Jacob-Mills-Lightner (WA) def. Justin Bishop-Russel Sossong 9-7

Mt. Ararat 3, Bangor 2

Singles: Peter Mao (MA) def. Dennis Stewart 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Glass (MA) def. Conner Lee 6-2, 7-6(2); Matt Mosher (MA) def. Henry Nagle 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: McDonough and Tom Gause (B) def. Zander Chown and Nathan Kofroth 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jack Prior and Bryce Jordon (B) def. Jacob Fusco and Will San Pedro 7-6 (2), 6-2; Exhibition: Carter Koury and Nick Stanhope (B) def. Tristan Caswell-Riday and David Neufeld 6-4

Caribou (7-0) 5, Fort Kent (3-1) 0

Singles: Parker Deprey (C) def. Niko Naranja (FK) 8-0, Alec Cyr (C) def. Jonathan Blanchette (FK) 8-1, Gabriel Rand (C) def. Reece Voisine (FK) 8-0; doubles: Bailey Griffeth/Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Caleb Delisle/Sam Johnson (FK) 8-1, Emerson Duplissie-Cyr/Seth Beidelman (C) def. Samuel Albert/Raphael Babin (FK) 8-0.

Piscataqui3, Dexter 2

Singles: Eben Cooley (P) def. Hunter Speed 8-5, Bud Sathtachinum (D) def. Caleb Rolfe 8-2, Zach Wilson (P) def. John Lane by default; doubles: George Lewis-Alex Alatorie (D) def. Nick Hutchings-Matt Googin 8-3, Kobe Gilbert-Ethan Worcester (P) def. Jacob Cardelli-DongJoon Kim 8-5

Caribou (8-0) 5, Fort Kent (3-2) 0

Singles: Parker Deprey (C) def. Niko Naranja (FK) 8-2, Alec Cyr (C) def. Jonathan Blanchette (FK) 8-2, Gabriel Rand (C) def. Reece Voisine (FK) 8-1; doubles: Bailey Griffeth/Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Caleb Daigle/Sam Johnson (FK) 8-1, Emerson Duplissie-Cyr/Seth Beidelman (C) def. Samuel Albert/Raphael Babin (FK) 8-1.

Golf

LOCAL

At Barren View

Senior Scramble — 1) Pat Dumont, Jack Clay, Chuck Nevala, Rodney Merritt, Don Beal -4 (won putt-off); 2) Jeanine Wright, Irv Belanger, Mike Clark, Burnham Matthews, Bob Loud -4; 3) tie Jane Hooper, Jim Golike, Steve Cates, Chuck Hodge, Charles Lightner, Dwight Patten -3; 3) Elton Anderson, Pierre Dumont, Gary Derickson, Gary Willey, Harvey Kelley -3; Pin: No. 5, Chuck Nevala 11-0

At Lucerne GC

Thursday Senior Scramble Results — 1st Royce Morrison, Phil Carroll, Bob Francis, Jim Mabry, David Gubler (-5); 2nd (tie) Barry Harris, Dana Corey, Richard Baker, Ron Allen, Scott MacArthur (-4); Randy Irish, Dale Anthony, Gary Doane, Bill Mulhern, Warren Young (-4); Bill Brooks, Robin Young, Mel Bowden, John Somes, Kerry Woodbury (-3); Mel McLay, Dennis Kiah, Ben Sawyer, Ralph Alley, Mike Dore (-3); Bruce Blanchard, Jim Awalt, Ken Goldstein, Loyd Deans, Bob McKenney (even); Pins: No. 2 Barry Harris 16-2, No. 6 Bruce Blanchard 7-4

At Hermon Meadow GC

1. Rick Boody, Joe Dolbow +2, 2. Tracy Gran, Jr., Kenny Taylor -2, 3. Larry Laplant, Dave Musselman -3, 4. Joe Johnston, Steve Tinto -5, 5. Bruce Ireland, Joe Olesniewicz -6 Pins: No. 3, Rick Boody 3-1, No. 16, Doug Chambers 6-10, Skins: No. 2 Bruce Ireland, No. 3 Rick Boody, No. 10 Joe Dolbow, No. 13 Rick Boody

At Bangor Muni GC

Ladies Day — TNF Tournament Gross: 1. Liz Coffin 41. 2. Judy Richard 52. 3. Nancy Hart 55. Net: 1. Marlene Viger 41. 2. Gloria Attenweiler 43. 3. Shelley Drillen 44. Pins: No. 3 Liz Coffin 38-0. No. 6 Diane Herring 39-8. No. 11 Sue Roberts 9-6. No. 16 Diane Herring 26-1. Putts: Marlene Viger 32.

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association Results — Throw out Three Worst Holes: Gross: 1. Kathleen Labree 75, 2. Kathy Harper 78, 3. Wendy Pires 81, 4. Arlene Adams 83; Net: 1. Joanna Schleif 50, 2. (tie) Tie Joyce Cooley 51, Janice Ogier 51, 4. Heidi Lyman 53; Pins: No. 10 Joyce Cooley 38-3; No. 18 Joanna Schleif 30-3

Batter up

MAJOR LEAGUE

BASEBALL

At Orono

Dirigo Pines 9, Woods Heating 1

Dirigo: Ben Sidelko triple, 2 singles; Brock Parks 2 singles; Caleb Pawson 2 singles, Kase Walston 2 singles; winning pitcher: Walston; Woods Heating: Sorren Peterson double

LITTLE LEAGUE

BASEBALL

At Old Town

Rotary 21, R.J. Morin 10

Rotary top hitters: Jackson Lizzotte 2 home runs, triple, double, single; Jordan Craft double, 2 singles; Ridge Mitchell double, single; winning pitcher: Jordan Craft; RJ Morin: Brendan Mahaney home run, single; Brayden Porter 2 singles, Tyler Mahaney double, Anthony Oliver single