Donald Trump Jr. reportedly now dating Fox News host after splitting from Vanessa

Sue Ogrocki | AP Sue Ogrocki | AP

Kate Feldman, New York Daily News • May 10, 2018 8:03 pm

NEW YORK — Donald Trump Jr. hasn’t stayed single for long.

The president’s eldest son, 40, is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle just weeks after splitting from his wife, according to Us Weekly.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our family,” Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump said in a joint statement to the New York Daily News. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”

The couple were married in November 2005 at Mar-a-Lago and have five children together: Kai, Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

The split came amid rumors that Trump Jr. had carried on an affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day between 2011, when they met on the set of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012.

Neither party has commented on the speculation, but Trump Jr. and Vanessa reunited for Easter to celebrate with the children.

Guilfoyle, 49, was most recently linked to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who resigned after just 10 days on the job. She was previously married to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, but they separated in 2005.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.