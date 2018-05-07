Delaware man sentenced to 3 years after police found heroin, crack in Maine hotel room

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 7, 2018 6:18 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Delaware man was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and “crack” cocaine, which police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents found in his hotel room last August.

Kyle Rivers, 26, of Bear, Delaware, will serve three years of supervised release following the prison term, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Police searched Rivers’ Brunswick hotel room on Aug. 1, 2017. They said at the time that they seized 772 doses of heroin, 63 doses of crack cocaine, 476 Xanax pills and $10,500 of suspected drug proceeds, CBS 13 reported. The street value of the seized drugs is $25,000.

At the time, Rivers was on probation in Maryland following a drug trafficking conviction, according to Frank.

Rivers pleaded guilty on Nov. 28.

