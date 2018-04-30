Cameron, Maxwell, Boynton among 2018 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame inductees

April 30, 2018 8:34 pm

Updated: April 30, 2018 8:35 pm

Jim Cameron of Trenton, Maynard Maxwell of Lee, Robert Lippert of Augusta and Willie Boynton of Skowhegan are among 10 individuals who will be inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

The hall of fame will welcome its new members during its 48th annual induction ceremony and banquet scheduled for Sunday, July 22, at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland.

Also selected for enshrinement are Edmund “Ned” Beyer of Milton, Massachusetts, Ronald “Mickey” Foster (posthumous) of Standish, Jason Jensen of Topsham, Brian O’Gara, formerly of Westbrook, and Shane Slicer of Waterford.

Dave Gaw of Guilford, who was selected last year but was unable to attend, also will be inducted.

Beyer was a two-time All-State Series Selection at Bowdoin College and played seven years in the Portland Twilight League.

Maxwell was a standout pitcher for Lee AA in the Northeast League during the heyday of town team baseball in Northern Maine.

Boynton was an All-American pitcher at Springfield College and played professionally in the San Diego Padres organization.

Cameron led the University of Maine in pitching (6-1) and hitting (.319) in 1970 and was a two-time All-Yankee Conference selection.

Lippert has enjoyed a successful 30-year coaching career at all levels of Augusta youth and high school baseball, winning 11 state and two regional championships.

Gaw was a two-time All State Series selection at the University of Maine (1962-63) and coached at Piscataquis Community High School for 23 years.

Jensen was named the Outstanding Player of the Tournament in leading the University of Southern Maine to its 1997 NCAA Division III national championship and pitched in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for four years, reaching the Triple-A level in 1999.

Foster, who will be honored posthumously, was named as a Triple-C All-Star four years in a row at Standish High School and pitched two years professionally in the Washington Nationals farm system.

Brian O’Gara, formerly of Westbrook, has worked in the Commissioner’s Office of Major League Baseball for 23 years as vice-president of special events.

Shane Slicer of Waterford, has compiled a 190-83 record as the varsity baseball coach at Oxford Hills High School, winning two state championships. He is a five-time KVAC Coach of the Year selection.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.