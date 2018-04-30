Bangor selected to host American Legion state tournaments

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • April 30, 2018 3:18 pm

BANGOR, Maine — While the American Legion baseball ranks are decreasing statewide, the Queen City will be the sport’s capital in late July as it plays host to back-to-back state tournaments.

According to Zone 1 commissioner Dave Paul, the Senior Legion state tournament will be held at the Winkin Complex on the campus of Husson University in Bangor from July 28 to Aug. 1. However, with the reduction of teams statewide from 27 in 2017 to as few as 20 this summer, the number of teams and the format for the 2018 state tournament have not yet been made final.

The Bangor Comrades are the defending Senior Legion state champion and have won the state title in three of the last four years.

The Senior Legion state tournament will follow the Junior Legion state tournament, which is scheduled for July 26-28 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Paul said teams expected to compete statewide at the Junior Legion level this year number in the low- to mid-20s, with 11 of those teams expected to represent the Zone 1 region that also encompasses all of the Senior Legion programs in northern and eastern Maine.

There will be three Senior Legion regions, or zones, as they traditionally have been called, this summer while Junior Legion will have North and South divisions.