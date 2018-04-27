Shortstop Bogaerts returns to Red Sox from disabled list

The Associated Press • April 27, 2018 7:46 pm

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts returned to the starting lineup after missing 15 games with a broken talus bone in his left ankle.

Bogaerts was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday. He started at shortstop and batted fifth against Tampa Bay.

Bogaerts missed more time than initially expected. Boston manager Alex Cora said he wasn’t going to rush the 25-year-old, an All-Star two years ago who was batting .368 with nine RBIs at the time of his injury.

“I wasn’t going to push him just to have his name in the lineup,” Cora said. “I want him to feel comfortable and move around and feel that his pace is there. It’s very important for him.”

Infielder/outfielder Brock Holt was put on the disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

Bogarts was hurt April 8 while sliding into the Rays dugout to grab an errant ball. He went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double while playing six innings at shortstop Tuesday night in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Bogaerts played in Boston’s first nine games before getting hurt.