Neighbors file appeal against embattled Maine landscaper over noise, dust complaints

Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • April 24, 2018 6:04 pm

YORK, Maine — The Board of Appeals will hear a matter involving Gammon Lawn Care April 25 — one of several recent actions and discussions in the ongoing saga between the Route 1A business and its neighbors.

There are several appeals pending of Planning Board or BOA decisions, a request to reconsider a Superior Court decision to dismiss a lawsuit in the matter and a pending request by neighbors for the Board of Selectmen to take owner Joshua Gammon to court.

On Wednesday night, the BOA will hear an appeal by Daniel Raposa, Joseph Jason, Denis O’Connor, Michael Kofman and Peter Dutton – neighbors of the York Harbor lawn care business. They are challenging Code Enforcement Officer Amber Harrison’s March 8 decision to lift a Notice of Violation she imposed on Gammon in July 2017. At the time, Harrison filed the NOV because she determined Gammon did not have enough land to operate a business in a shoreland overlay district. Gammon subsequently entered into a purchase and sale agreement with one nearby property owner and an agreement to swap land with another, which in aggregate would give him enough land.

But the Planning Board last November ruled against Gammon’s proposal, saying the lot he created was a “flag lot” — narrow at one end and opening up to a larger piece of land, which is disallowed by zoning. Gammon appealed and in February the BOA overturned the Planning Board’s decision, arguing the lot meets zoning guidelines. That decision formed the basis of Harrison’s decision to lift the NOV March 8. Neighbors point out that although Gammon has had an NOV for six months, he has never stopped operating his business and say, to date, there has been no effort from the town to collect fines.

In a separate action, Raposa, Kofman and Michael and Deborah Archambault last month filed an appeal in Superior Court of the BOA’s decision. In the so-called “80B appeal,” they say the BOA action to overturn the Planning Board was “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, based on findings not supported by substantial evidence in the record, and otherwise not in accordance with the law.”

Still pending in Superior Court is a separate motion to reconsider a judge’s January ruling that dismisses a lawsuit filed over the separate issue of use of the property. The issues of lot size and grandfathered use form the two main pillars of the ongoing dispute between Gammon and his neighbors.

Gammon argues his business is essentially grandfathered from when the late Peter Marcuri ran an excavating business there. Neighbors said the use is much more intense, with trucks coming in and out at all hours year-round, and activity leaving sandy dust and grit in their yards.

Finally, the Board of Selectmen Monday discussed an ongoing request by neighbors to file a land use violation lawsuit, called an 80K action, against Gammon. After Raposa, O’Connor, Dutton and others again asked selectmen to take action at their April 9 meeting, Robert Palmer asked Town Manager Steve Burns to provide a document that laid out selectmen’s authority in regard to zoning enforcement.

In a memo the board discussed Monday, Burns pointed to provisions in the zoning ordinance that make clear the code enforcement officer alone, not selectmen, has the authority to enforce ordinances. If the CEO is unable to get someone to adhere to an enforcement action, she can seek assistance from the board to bring a case to court. Harrison to date has never come before selectmen seeking such assistance in the Gammon case. The one time recently she has done so is when she sought the board’s approval under 80K to take Ernest and Eleni Paras to court over uncorrected life safety violations at their Railroad Avenue property.

“As long as the CEO finds progress is being made to achieve resolution of the violation, the CEO should not be bringing such matters to the Board of Selectmen,” Burns wrote. Further, he said, the town attorney made clear in an executive session on this issue that there “is not an 80K issue to be brought.”

Selectmen thanked Burns for his analysis and several said it’s clear to them selectmen have a narrow role in zoning issues and cannot supersede the CEO. “This is what we’ve been waiting for,” said chairman Todd Frederick.

