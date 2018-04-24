New England
April 25, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | George H.W. Bush | Litchfield Homicide | Schoolhouse Fire
New England

Whale freed from entanglement in Cape Cod Bay

Courtesy of Chessie Crowe
Courtesy of Chessie Crowe
File photo of humpback whale that became entangled in a a weir in Head Harbour Passage off Campobello Island. This past weekend, a whale became entangled off Cape Cod and was freed by rescuers.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts — Animal welfare officials in Massachusetts say a humpback whale previously entangled in Cape Cod Bay is now swimming free.

A Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises vessel reported the entangled whale Sunday about six miles off Provincetown, prompting a response from a Center for Coastal Studies’ Marine Animal Entanglement Response crew. The Cape Cod Times reports the crew worked to remove a line that went from the whale’s mouth to the tail stock.

They removed the line and the whale swam away and disappeared.

Humpback whales, frequent visitors to the waters of Cape Cod, are part of a federal inquiry called an “unusual mortality event” along the Atlantic coast.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like