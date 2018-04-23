Tuesday, April 24, 2018: Don’t cut ties with Waterfront Concerts, Cote for governor, vaccines save lives

April 23, 2018 10:14 am

Vaccines save lives

One and a half million children die each year from vaccine-preventable diseases. This is because 1 in 5 children in the world still lacks access to the basic childhood vaccines we take for granted in the United States. This is a problem with a solution, so we must act.

Great strides have been made over the last decade to give more families access to immunizations for their children. The measles vaccine alone has prevented an estimated 20.3 million deaths from 2000 to 2015. We cannot stop now and lose the significant gains we’ve made.

In addition to the moral and humanitarian impact, giving children around the world access to immunizations strengthens global and national security. In today’s interconnected world, these deadly diseases don’t stop at borders, as demonstrated by recent measles outbreaks. Immunizations are also an outstanding fiscal investment: $1 spent on childhood immunizations provides $44 in economic benefits. That includes saving money that families lose when a child is sick and a parent can’t work.

The United Nations Foundation’s Shot@Life campaign is asking U.S. legislators to help reduce vaccine-preventable childhood deaths around the world by providing adequate funding for global vaccine programs. Call Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s office and ask him to strengthen and prioritize funding for global vaccine programs through partners such as the United Nations; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Centers for Disease Control; and USAID.

We all have a stake in the outcome and parents around the world will sleep more soundly knowing their children are protected.

Ashley Daigle

Bangor

Cote for governor

I am writing to support the candidate for governor who will move our state in a positive direction. Maine has a history of electing leaders with integrity that we can be proud of, even if we disagree on their policies. Unfortunately, we have had to endure a dark period in Maine politics in the last seven years. It is time for leadership that can inspire our people appealing to our better nature.

Adam Cote is such a leader. He has been innovative on Maine energy issues for more than 16 years. In 2013, he was honored as a White House Champion for Change for his work as a veteran working to advance clean energy and climate security.

I have had the pleasure of knowing many of the talented candidates for the office of governor, but I believe Cote is the right person at the right time to move this state in a positive direction. His lifetime of leadership in his community, in the energy business and in the National Guard, has shown his skill bringing people together to solve problems, and I proudly support Cote to be our next governor.

Peter Baldacci

Bangor

Don’t cut ties with Waterfront Concerts

I appreciate the stand Erica Cole, the ex-girlfriend of Waterfront Concerts’ Alex Gray, has chosen to take. As a domestic violence victim, she could remain anonymous. She has chosen instead to stand up by asking that Portland and Bangor officials to no longer conduct business with Waterfront Concerts.

She has the right to feel it is not OK for the cities to continue to do business with the person who pleaded guilty to committing domestic violence against her. However, that is selfish.

Waterfront Concerts have brought business to the area. We all know there are not a lot of jobs and even less youth who stay in Maine. Waterfront Concerts is a local business, run by local people and brings entertainment to many, including the youth who feel there is nothing to do here. Waterfront Concerts has brought exciting events to the state, the likes of which haven’t been seen here in decades. These events bring people who pay to park, fill up gas tanks, go out to eat and stay in hotels. This is much-needed income for many businesses, for many families.

For either city to consider cutting ties with a local company that is creating an influx of money and jobs is ridiculous. Gray had his day in court and was given punishment. Cutting ties with Waterfront Concerts would be a punishment to many innocent people. Please consider how the extra tax dollars this state is receiving, because of these events, could help fund better programs for domestic violence awareness.

Karen Quimby

Eddington

Golden for Congress

Democrats in the 2nd Congressional District have the opportunity to elect a unique, well-qualified candidate for Congress in Jared Golden. Born in Lewiston and raised in Leeds, he served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Marine. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from Bates College, then worked for Sen. Susan Collins. He then decided to serve once again, winning elections in 2014 and 2016 to the Maine House of Representatives representing Lewiston, where he now lives.

Now, he is taking his belief in service to the next level, hoping to represent our district in Congress. The combination of Golden’s youth, vigor, service, knowledge and political experience of the district that he has called home his entire life gives our district the unique opportunity to elect someone who truly knows and cares about us in Congress.

Golden will represent our dreams, hopes and needs — well into the future. Please join me in supporting Golden for Congress.

Ted Carter

Baileyville

Stand up to Trump

As a longtime weekly newspaper journalist, I have followed Sen. Susan Collins’ political career with more than passing interest. For many years, I have held her in high regard as one who put the interests of the country ahead of partisan considerations. No more.

Like most of her Republican colleagues, Collins now sits quietly on the sidelines as the bizarre and dangerous behavior of President Donald Trump puts our country and our democracy at greater and greater risk with each passing day. The U.S. Senate can speak with great authority to the executive branch when its majority party has a will to do so. Sadly, where both Collins and the Republican majority are concerned, that will is lacking today.

As an occupant of the Oval Office, Trump represents a danger worse than our nation ever has faced, and it’s time that Collins and her colleagues stop behaving in a partisan manner and summon the statesmanship necessary to exercise responsible oversight of the presidency. They are our last resort.

Hugh Bowden

Ellsworth