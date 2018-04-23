Judge dismisses child porn charges against former Rockland man

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • April 23, 2018 2:37 pm

Charges against a former Rockland man accused of possessing child pornography have been dismissed, after a judge ruled that the man’s right to a speedy trial was violated.

Marc L. Merrill, who now lives in Gorham, was arrested in 2013 in Rockland and charged with five counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12 and one count of possession of secually explicit material.

Justice Daniel J. Billings ordered the dismissal of the case last week after a motion to dismiss was filed by the defense.

Merrill was indicted in 2014, with an amended indictment being issued in 2015, according to court documents. His trial was delayed twice — in 2015 and 2016 — due to inability to select a jury.

Billings concluded that 22 months of the delay were attributable to the state in this case, with the most significant delay being the 10-month delay between Merrill’s arrest and the presentation of key evidence being made available to his defense.

This 10-month delay in discovery infringed on the defendant’s ability to prepare a defense, according to Billings dismissal order.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.