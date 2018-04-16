Sheriff’s office investigating home invasion early Monday in Nobleboro

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 16, 2018 6:06 pm

Updated: April 16, 2018 6:08 pm

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an apparent home invasion on Center Street in Nobleboro just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Deputies went to the home where the elderly male homeowner reported that a white male, approximately 20 years old, 6-feet-tall, with blond, wavy hair and a thin build, had entered the home and attempted to steal valuables from the homeowner, Lt. Michael Murphy wrote in a release Monday afternoon.

The man allegedly displayed an unspecified hand tool as a weapon, but fled the house without taking anything after he was confronted by the homeowner.

A police dog tracked the suspect to where deputies believe he got into a SUV-type vehicle similar to a green, early 2000s four-door Ford Explorer and fled the area.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants and tan work boots, and was carrying a black backpack with brown trim.

Anyone who may have security footage of the area or have information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Terry Michaud at 882-7332 or by email at tmichaud@lincolnso.me.

Anonymous tips can be left using the LTip app at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1238 or by texting “LTip” to 274637.

