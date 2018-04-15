Freezing rain, winds to bring feel of winter back to Maine over next 3 days

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 15, 2018 10:12 am

Updated: April 15, 2018 5:38 pm

A wave of cold air is expected to blow through Maine for the next three days, battering much of the state with freezing rain, wind and possibly some light snow, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Bangor area, the brunt of weather will hold off until Monday morning, when freezing rain is expected to start falling around 4 a.m. and make the roads slick before the morning commute, according to Matt Walker, a forecaster with the weather service in Caribou.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for nearly the entire state.

“It probably will mostly be sleet, but with any freezing rain mixed in, that combination creates trouble for the road,” Walker said. “Nobody is going to have any big accumulation of snow.”

Any snow that falls will likely be washed away when temperatures rise in the afternoon, leading to heavy rains that are predicted to fall in central and eastern Maine overnight into Tuesday, Walker said.

“Fortunately, being that it’s mid-April, the freezing precipitation will probably have a difficult time sticking to the roads once we got out of that early morning,” he said.

In southern Maine, the storm was predicted to hit earlier. On Sunday, it clipped the New Hampshire border with freezing rain that iced up roads and walkways.

A more severe winter weather advisory was issued for that region.

Below-freezing temperatures and high winds will accompany the icy rainfall. In the Bangor area, winds gusting between 35 and 40 mph will blow through the region, Walker said. Wind speeds could reach over 40 mph along the Down East coast, he said.

The heavy rainfall could cause flooding and ice jams, Walker warned, although no flood warnings have yet been posted.

“But it is something that we’re definitely monitoring,” he said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the storm will have made its way out of the Bangor area, but it could linger into the early evening father north, Walker said.

