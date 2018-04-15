Jones scores victory in NEF main event, forces opponent into retirement

April 15, 2018 1:29 pm

Updated: April 15, 2018 1:33 pm

New England Fights made its return to Portland on Saturday night, with a New Hampshire gym sweeping its three bouts at the sold-out Aura night club.

Nostos MMA of Somersworth, New Hampshire, led by veteran Bill Jones, went undefeated on the night. Jones (13-11) defeated Matt Denning via technical knockout in the second round of the professional main event, prompting Denning (5-8) to announce his retirement from the cage immediately following the bout.

Nostos MMA also got victories from Zac Richard and Killian Murphy during the amateur card.

In other amateur bouts, Walt Shea of First Class MMA in Topsham bounced back from a loss to Bangor’s Fred Lear during an August show at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to score a third-round stoppage of Nate Boucher in the amateur headliner.

Shea’s teammate, Ben Murtiff, made a successful amataur debut earlier in the evening.

Kam Arnold scored a one-punch knockout of David Thompson. Arnold, fighting out of Central Maine Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Lewiston, dropped Thompson with a right hand in the first round to remain unbeaten in three fights.

In other professional bouts, Ernesto Ornelas of the Choi Institute in Portland scored a unanimous decision over Carl Langston while Caleb Hall of Dixfield and the Choi Institute made a successful pro debut with a first-round submission of veteran John Ortolani.

NEF will return to Aura for its next show on June 16, with Brewer’s Austin Lacey (5-1) scheduled to face Da’mon Blackshear (4-1) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, in a professional lightweight bout. Dexter’s Devin Corson (1-1) will face Ross Dannar (1-1) of Somersworth, New Hampshire, in an amateur lightweight contest.