Joe Biden again says he hasn’t ruled out 2020 run, will decide by year’s end

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Mike DeBonis, The Washington Post • April 15, 2018 1:07 pm

Updated: April 15, 2018 7:56 pm

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he has not ruled out a presidential run in 2020 and that he expects to make a decision by the end of the year.

Biden has previously left the door open to a 2020 presidential run but gave a newly expansive account of his thinking to the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation.”

[Biden to Maine audience: US will see ‘significant change’ in next election]

“I’m really hoping that some other folks step up,” Biden said. “I think we have some really good people. … I got to walk away knowing that it is – there’s somebody who can do it and can win because we’ve got to win. We’ve got to win in 2020.”

Biden said he is still struggling to recover from the 2015 death of his son Beau at 46 from brain cancer. In a December ABC interview, Biden said it could be a year before he might be ready to make a decision.

“It takes time to come back,” he said. “Look, no man has a right to go say help me become president unless I can look at you and say, ‘You’ve got my whole heart, my whole soul, all of my passion, all my attention.’ And I know I got to make that decision by, you know, by the end of this year.”

[If they were in high school, Biden says he would ‘beat the hell’ out of Trump for disrespecting women]

Sharpton pressed Biden: “You’re not telling me no.”

“No, no, I’m not,” he replied. “I’ve been honest about this. If the Lord Almighty, Al, came down and said, ‘The nomination is yours now; you have to accept it now,’ I would not.”

“But,” Sharpton interjected, “you say, ‘Lord, check with me before the year’s up.’ ”

“Exactly right,” Biden said.