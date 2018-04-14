LePage nominates Cumberland County ADA for judiciary

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 14, 2018 10:50 am

Republican Gov. Paul LePage on Friday nominated a Cumberland County assistant district attorney to serve as a district court judge.

Matthew G. Tice, of Scarborough, has worked in the district attorney’s office since 1997. Before becoming a prosecutor in Maine, he worked in New York in the Dutchess County and Ulster County District Attorneys’ offices, as well as in private practice, according to a press release.

Tice is a graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law in New York, and of Bethany College in West Virginia.

His nomination, along with several other recent nominations LePage has made to the judiciary, is set go before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, which will then schedule a series of public hearings.

