Man pretending to be cop pulls over, searches car

By CBS 13 • April 14, 2018 8:52 am

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — On Friday, police said they were searching for a man that pretended to be a cop in Old Orchard Beach before searching someone’s car.

Officers say a woman claimed she was stopped on East Grand Avenue Tuesday night, along with her male passenger, when someone in a black Crown Victoria with blue and red lights flashing on the dashboard pulled up to them.

Police said a male dressed in plain clothes got out, identified himself as a police officer, but didn’t show identification and refused to give a name when asked.

The imposter searched the woman’s vehicle and then allowed them to leave.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police.

