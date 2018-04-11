Portland star signs on dotted line to play basketball at UMaine

By BDN Staff Reports, Special to the BDN • April 11, 2018 3:32 pm

Updated: April 11, 2018 3:35 pm

Terion Moss, who was selected as the 2018 Mr. Maine Basketball, the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and was a Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team selection, is officially a Black Bear.

Moss on Wednesday morning signed his National Letter of Intent to accept an athletic scholarship to play at the University of Maine starting next fall.

“Terion is a very exciting young player with great athleticism, coordination, and offensive skills,” UMaine head coach Richard Barron said in a release. “He has terrific change of speed and floor vision as well as a great feel for the game. Terion is a committed student who is very excited to have the opportunity to represent his home state at the University of Maine.”

Moss, a shifty 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 19.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.9 steals during his senior season. He led the Bulldogs to an 18-2 record last winter after helping Portland win back-to-back Class AA state titles in 2016 and 2017.

“We appreciate the quality coaching and instruction that he has received by coach Joe Russo (Portland High School) and Robert Pilsbury (Blue Wave AAU) and we welcome Terion and his family to Black Bear Nation,” added Barron.

Russo praised Moss on his accomplishments and his attitude during his time at Portland High.

“His senior year, he conceivably won every state and league basketball award,” Russo said in a release. “Most of all, he did so with humility and always put the team first. I suspect he will continue to do so at UMaine. He’s a student of the game and his passion to excel is second to none.”

Moss will join former Oxford Hills High School star Andrew Fleming as the in-state representatives of the Black Bear program.

Moss’s participation is contingent upon admission to UMaine and compliance with all NCAA rules.

UM players in world championships

Two UMaine women’s ice hockey players competing in the Division 1A International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships at Vaujany, France, will face off against each other on Friday.

Freshman center Michelle Weis is playing for her native Denmark and senior left winger Victoria Hummel is skating for Austria.

Denmark is 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the six-team tournament, while Austria was 1-1 going into Wednesday’s game against France.

Weis had yet to register a point and Hummel notched an assist in a win over Hungary.

Weis ranked third on UMaine in scoring last season with nine goals and 12 assists in 35 games. She had three power play goals and two game-winners.

Weis led the Black Bears with nine goals in Hockey East play. She also had four assists in 23 league contests.

Hummel played in 20 games at UMaine and had an assist. She concluded her career with five goals, including two game-winners, and nine assists in 101 games.