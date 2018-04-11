Testing reveals trace amounts of lead in Bangor Parks and Rec water fountain

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

Three water fountains at the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center on Main Street are being replaced after testing revealed trace amounts of lead that are higher than that recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, until the new fountains are installed and new tests confirm the drinking water is safe, the center will provide bottled water on each floor of the rec center.

“The safety of our participants is important to us. The amount of water consumed at this location is not likely to affect your child,” the press release stated. “If you are concerned about your child’s health, we recommend you contact your pediatrician.”

According to the release, city officials recently became aware of “some problems” with the drinking fountains so they decided to test the water, and had just received the test results.

“The issue is isolated to solder in a single fountain which was used to join pipes together,” they wrote.

After the fountains are replaced, they plan to retest water from each fountain to make sure it meets EPA safety standards before the new fountains are put to use.

“We will inform you when that is done. Additionally, going forward, we will implement regular testing of water quality to ensure we continue to stay within EPA guidelines,” they said in the release.

Bangor Parks and Recreation said it will have a letter available tomorrow from the Bangor Water District with information about lead pipes as well as actions homeowners can take to reduce risk.

They directed those wanting more information about national standards for water safety at child care centers to the EPA website.

