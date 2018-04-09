Red Sox shortstop Bogaerts going on DL with cracked bone in ankle

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

The Associated Press • April 9, 2018 6:11 pm

BOSTON — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is going on the 10-day disabled list because of a cracked bone in his left ankle.

Boston says an MRI confirmed the injury on Monday, a day after he was hurt. The injury is a non-displaced fracture and won’t require surgery. He is expected to miss 10-to-14 days.

Bogaerts, a 2016 AL All-Star, left Sunday’s 8-7 over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning after injuring his ankle while sliding into the Rays dugout. He was covering third base and chasing his own mishandling of a ball relayed by left fielder J.D. Martinez.

Boston says it will recall infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket.