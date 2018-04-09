Boston Red Sox
April 10, 2018
Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Pomeranz to pitch for Sea Dogs

David J. Phillip | AP
October 2017 file photo of Boston Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz delivering a pitch against the Houston Astros.

PORTLAND, Maine — Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz will continue his major league rehab assignment with Boston’s Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, in their season opener against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field on Friday night.

Pomeranz is currently on Boston’s 10-day disabled list with a strained flexor in his left forearm. On Sunday, he made his first appearance of the season with Triple-A Pawtucket, working 4 1/3 innings while giving up two hits, two runs and six walks in a no decision. He struck out one and gave up a home run.

Pomeranz becomes the 48th player to make a major league rehab assignment with Portland, which is beginning its 25th season against the Rumble Ponies, a New York Mets affiliate.

The Red Sox acquired Pomeranz from the San Diego Padres in exchange for minor league Anderson Espinoza in July 2016. He went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts during his first full season with Boston last year.

He set career highs in starts, wins, and innings pitched. The lefty won a career-long seven consecutive road decisions from May 31-Aug. 28, which was tied for the second longest road winning streak in the American League in 2017, and the longest by a Red Sox since Clay Buchholz in 2009-10 (nine straight road wins).

The Cleveland Indians originally drafted Pomeranz as a first-round selection (fifth overall) in June 2010. He pitched for the Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics before starting the 2016 season with the Padres.

Pomeranz has compiled a 42-42 record in seven MLB seasons with a 3.67 ERA with 627 strikeouts and 261 walks.

Comments

