Monday, April 10, 2018: Democrats running to the left, protect your dog, walk out to end abortion

April 7, 2018 10:00 am

Democrats running to the left

During the past several months, liberals hoping to run against Rep. Bruce Poliquin have been traveling around Maine. Instead of talking about how to build consensus in Washington, D.C., these candidates are running to the extreme left flank of their party in hopes of attracting the attention and money of liberal Washington elites.

Appealing to the extreme end of either party will not improve the lives of Mainers. In this day and age of congressional gridlock, Poliquin has stayed above partisan politics and worked with both parties to get things done. In the 20 years before he was elected, Poliquin’s predecessor, Mike Michaud, was only able to get 11 of his sponsored bills passed in the House. The past year alone, Poliquin has seen six of his bills successfully voted through the House.

Mainers need a representative who is focused on getting work done, not impressing Nancy Pelosi.

Ashley Simon

Newburgh

Protect your dog

The Bangor Post Office and surrounding post offices would like pet owners to take a moment and look at the world through their dog’s eyes. Eating, sleeping and playing take up most of their day. The one job they do have, at least in their minds, is protecting their turf and their family.

“It’s OK he won’t bite you” is a phrase heard often by letter carriers. But the truth is that all dogs will bite if they feel their territory or family is being threatened.

To protect your letter carrier, or anyone who may visit your home, make sure that your dog is inside or restrained out of reach of your door when you’re expecting a delivery. Before opening the door to accept or sign for a package, place your pet in another room, secured out of sight of what they may consider a threatening transaction. Make sure any children in the home also understand the need to separate the family pet from a visitor at the door.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year. Dog bites account for more than one-third of all liability claims against homeowners insurance.

With your help, we can keep our carriers, your neighbors and your dogs safe. Thank you for being a responsible pet owner and for protecting your pet and our letter carriers as we continue to bring packages and other important correspondence to your door each day.

Stephen P Dalessandro

Postmaster

Bangor

Walkout to end abortion

As you have probably heard there was recently a student walkout where students walked out of school for 17 minutes to honor the 17 students and staff killed in the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Now, a California high school student, Brandon Gillespie, is organizing a 17 minute walkout at 10 a.m. April 11 to “honor all the lives of the millions of aborted babies every year.” Every day in our country more than 3,000 unborn children are aborted. The death of the 17 students and staff in Parkland is tragic and never should have happened. Tragically, the answer to the question “am I next?” is “yes” for 3,000 unborn children who will never have the chance to live outside the womb of their mother.

Will you join students as we stand for life, as we use our voice to speak for those who have no voice? Will you join us as we say “no more” to the slaughter of innocent unborn babies all over our country? All human beings are created in the image of our creator God at the moment of conception and deserve the right to life without fear of being killed.

Please share the message as we cry out to our fellow countrymen, “no more.” I ask that you share this message far and wide and encourage students to walkout on April 11 to show the country that we will use our voice to protect the voiceless.

Virginia Cowperthwaite

Thomaston