Police: Urine found in Massachusetts library soap dispenser, air freshener

The Associated Press • April 7, 2018 2:55 pm

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Police are looking for a man connected to urine being found in a bathroom soap dispenser at Burlington Public library.

Urine was discovered by a patron in a cup inside a library bathroom on March 21, police officials said Friday.

Further inspection from library staff showed that urine had been poured into the soup dispenser and air freshener.

The library reported the incident to police the next day.

Burlington police are looking for public help in identifying a man of interest and will continue investigating.