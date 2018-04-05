Wiscasset man in critical condition after being struck by car

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 5, 2018 10:44 am

WISCASSET, Maine — An 82-year-old Wiscasset man remained in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Thursday after being struck by a car on Route 27 Tuesday afternoon.

Bernard Koehling was struck by a car driven by Chad Breton, 37, of Wiscasset at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wiscasset police Chief Jeffrey E. Lange wrote in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation, and Breton has cooperated with investigators, Lange said.

Bath police Detective Sgt. Andrew Booth is assisting with the investigation and reconstruction of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available Thursday morning.

